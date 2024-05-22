Why Stephen A. Smith Was ‘Disgusted’ By Celtics’ Game 1 Performance

The Celtics deserve some credit for their overtime win Tuesday night at TD Garden, but Stephen A. Smith was not among those giving Boston praise.

In fact, Smith was “disgusted” by how Boston performed in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics didn’t play as poorly as they did in previous playoff losses to the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the “First Take” co-host still was discouraged to see a team with legitimate championship aspirations play below its ability on a big stage.

Smith was specifically disappointed in Boston’s offense, which he thought was “awful” against the pesky Indiana Pacers. The former NBA beat reporter also believes Jayson Tatum and company have suffered on the offensive end of the court since transitioning from Ime Udoka to Joe Mazzulla. In fact, Smith thinks the Celtics already would have hung an 18th championship banner at TD Garden if Udoka still was at the helm on Causeway Street.

You can listen to Smith’s full take on the Celtics’ latest postseason effort in the video here.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith wasn’t the only ESPN analyst who thought Boston was fortunate to extend its playoff win streak to four games. Former NBA guard Jay Williams believes the Celtics would be in a 0-1 hole in the best-of-seven series had it not been for a “legendary choke job” from the Pacers.

Boston will try to log a more convincing win Thursday night when it hosts Indiana for Game 2. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.