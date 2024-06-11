Aaron Rodgers’ Absence From Jets Minicamp ‘Not Excused’

Aaron Rodgers can’t seem to stay out of headlines, and the Jets aren’t really doing him any favors by publicly disproving his absence.

Rodgers apparently has something more important that mandatory minicamp.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday that the 40-year-old wasn’t present for the first day of mandatory minicamp, instead opting to attend an event that is “very important to him,” per video shared by SNY.

New York hasn’t excused the absence, either. It’s totally plausible that it won’t choose to fine Rodgers, but there’s really no reason not to excuse the absence if they weren’t going to hold him accountable. It’s a weird situation all around.

It’s a public display of their disproval, which is about as passive-aggressive as it gets.

Rodgers is also the guy that stated: “The (expletive) that has nothing to do with winning, needs to get out of the building.” It’s a near certainty that his absence isn’t something that’s going to improve the Jets’ chances at winning a title, but hey, maybe they’ll improve his chances of winning something else.”