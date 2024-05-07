Patriots’ Eliot Wolf Looking Forward To ‘Kicking Aaron Rodgers Ass’

Before he joined the New England Patriots, Eliot Wolf was in the draft room when the Green Bay Packers selected multiple franchise greats, including Aaron Rodgers.

Wolf this week joined ESPN’s Adam Schefter on the insider’s podcast where he talked about his rise as a scout into the front office. The Patriots director of scouting worked in Green Bay from 2004-2017. He noted how his rise in the front office coincided with Rodgers’ ascension, which helped bond the pair. However, there won’t be love lost when the New York Jets quarterback plays New England.

“I have a good relationship with Aaron even though he’s a divisional enemy now. His first year was my second year in the NFL, so we kind of came up together. He was a backup for three or four years, just walking down the field. And that’s what I felt as a scout, wanting to do more, wanting to do more. He’s obviously taken the most of his opportunities, and he’s certainly a Hall of Famer, as well. We look forward to kicking his ass this year.”

Obviously, Wolf’s line was said in jest as he revealed he had a chance to catch with Rodgers when New York came to New England for the regular-season finale last season.

“When they came up here, I had a chance to speak to him before the game, got to catch up with him.”

Rodgers only played four snaps last season in his debut Jets season before he suffered an Achilles injury. Jets fans can only hope the 40-year-old recovers well enough to give a different dynamic in the AFC East, though the Patriots will do their best to make sure that doesn’t happen.