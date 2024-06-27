Adrian Wojnarowski Goes On Epic Rant About Lakers Drafting Bronny James

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James voiced for years his desire to want to team up with his son Bronny James.

Well, that came to fruition Thursday evening when the Lakers used the 55th overall pick in the second round of the NBA draft to select Bronny James and pair him with his father.

Los Angeles’ selection of the 19-year-old didn’t come without criticism, with many feeling his only credentials are that of being the son of an NBA legend — James averaged only 4.8 points on 36.6% shooting from the field and 26.7% shooting from 3-point range in his one season at USC.

There’s no doubt LeBron James played a role in his son getting a job with an NBA team. But a father using his influence is nothing new in the league, which ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski explained in an epic rant minutes after the Lakers made the controversial pick.

“I don’t want to hear the charges, people talking about nepotism,” Wojnarowski said on ESPN’s broadcast of the draft. “The NBA is full of nepotism. The ownership level, front offices, coaching. I don’t want to hear it all of a sudden because Bronny James’ father plays for the Lakers. It is rampant in this league.”

The James duo made history with the Lakers drafting the 6-foot-2 guard. LeBron James and Bronny James will become the first father and son tandem to be in the NBA at the same time.

And even though there was judgment on the Lakers for going in this direction, all eyes certainly will be on the James family whenever they take the court together in an NBA game for the first time.