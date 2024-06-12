BOSTON — The offseason marked a shift in roster construction for the Boston Red Sox.

The 2023 team featured several veterans with complimentary young players. A year later, several rookies make up the core of a team that features only a few players with lengthy MLB experience.

Rob Refsnyder falls in between in his age-33 season, filling an important role on the clubhouse as several Red Sox learn the ways of the big leagues.

“Ref has helped a lot,” Alex Cora told reporters on Tuesday. “He’s kind of like the bridge between the young guys and whatever veteran guys we have. Talking about the preparation, routines and what you need to do to become a big-leaguer and be a consistent one.”

Refsnyder’s journey through the big leagues is a rather adventurous one, playing for six teams in nine seasons. He’s seemed to find stability with the Red Sox, taking a wide range of experiences into an important role since arriving in 2022.

“He’s been great,” Cora added. “He’s seen it all, right? He’s been a young, good player. He’s been hurt. He’s been designated for assignment. He’s been with us the last three years. He understands how we operate and what we expect from them. He’s been great for us.”

Refsnyder is slashing .336/.403/.500 in 38 games with a .903 OPS for the Red Sox in 2024.