Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers exited the game against the Chicago White Sox due to injury, but manager Alex Cora doesn’t appear to think it’s anything to be overly concerned about.

Devers exited Boston’s 6-1 loss to Chicago on Saturday after the seventh inning due to knee soreness.

“Knee is bothering him so we took him out. Probably give him (Sunday) off,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Nothing serious, but obviously, when he expressed that we have to be smart about it. Hopefully, nothing worse than a little bit of soreness and he’ll be ready.”

Cora relayed what Devers told him regarding about the ailment.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s like, ‘I just don’t feel — when I’m loading I’m feeling it,'” Cora said. “So, I don’t think it’s as bad as it was early in the season, but he’s very honest about his body so we’ll take care of it.”

"Knee is bothering him. So, we took him out. Probably give him tomorrow off."



Alex Cora on Rafael Devers and the loss to Chicago | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/rdQFCtXkUU — NESN (@NESN) June 8, 2024

The Red Sox have dealt with a myriad of injuries throughout the season, including to Devers. Devers missed time in April due to a nagging shoulder injury and then dealt with discomfort in the same knee.

Devers is batting .289 with 13 home runs and 32 RBIs in 54 games this season.

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Sox play their series finale against the White Sox on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.