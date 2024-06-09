BOSTON — Jonathan Papelbon, Mitch Moreland and Jonny Gomes all made Fenway Park a home during their MLB careers as World Series champions with the Boston Red Sox.

All three players turned back the clock on Saturday night to take the field at Fenway Park. This time, the trio dawned a new uniform, trading in Boston’s white uniforms for the yellow trim of the Savannah Bananas.

The representatives of Boston’s last three championship teams all brought the crowd at Fenway Park to their feet to welcome back the former Red Sox.

Moreland made the first cameo in the second inning, stepping to the plate with a bright yellow bat. The former Red Sox first baseman slapped a single to left field in his lone appearance.

Red Sox 2018 World Series champion Mitch Moreland grabbing a bat with the Savannah Bananas at Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/uHJZYBA9aT — Tim Crowley (@tcrowley37) June 8, 2024

Gomes came to the dish in the bottom of the sixth inning. This time, the 2013 champion grounded out to second in his only at-bat.

Another Red Sox World Series champion at the plate. This time, it’s 2013 champ Jonny Gomes. pic.twitter.com/LbCvkSPxrA — Tim Crowley (@tcrowley37) June 9, 2024

Finally, Papelbon took the mound with a thunderous entrance with two outs in the eighth inning. The former Red Sox closer got the only batter he faced to fly out to left field to end the inning.

Now pitching for the Savannah Bananas, Red Sox 2007 World Series champion Jonathan Papelbon.



Cue “I’m Shipping Up To Boston.” pic.twitter.com/Bv25hPLVpZ — Tim Crowley (@tcrowley37) June 9, 2024

Former Boston southpaw Bill “Spaceman” Lee also took the mound once again at Fenway Park.