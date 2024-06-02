Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu exited Boston’s extra-innings loss to the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on Sunday after what appeared to be a fluke injury.

As Abreu walked down the steps and into the Red Sox dugout in the eighth inning, NESN broadcast cameras captured him slipping on a stair. It looked as if Abreu received some help from teammates and limped to the bench.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Abreu is being looked at for an ankle injury, but didn’t dive deep into the details.

“They’re checking on him, they’re checking on him,” Cora told reporters after the 8-4 loss, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s gonna get some treatment tomorrow (Monday). So, we’ll see where we’re at.”

Fortunately for both Abreu and the Red Sox, Boston has an off day Monday. The Red Sox then host the Atlanta Braves for a two-game series at Fenway Park starting Tuesday with first pitch at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images