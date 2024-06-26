Alex Morgan Left Off United States Womens’ Olympic Roster

Fans of the United States women’s soccer team expected major changes under Emma Hayes, and they got that with the 2024 Paris Olympics roster.

Hayes named her 18-player roster and four alternates for this year’s Olympics. Eight players from the 2020 Olympics were brought back, but one notable absence was Alex Morgan, who won’t play for the USWNT in a major tournament for the first time since 2008.

The five forwards named to the roster were Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson. Lynn Williams was listed as the forward alternate.

Morgan suffered an ankle injury in April during the San Diego Wave’s loss to the Orlando Pride in the NWSL. The 34-year-old started the USWNT’s international friendly match against Korea Republic on June 4 at Allianz Field where she played 62 minutes.

“Today, I’m disappointed about not having the opportunity to represent our country on the Olympic stage,” Morgan wrote on X on Tuesday. “This will always be a tournament that is close to my heart and I take immense pride any time I put on the crest.

“In less than a month, I look forward to supporting this team and cheering them on alongside the rest of our country. LFG.”

Morgan is a two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winner and an Olympic gold medalist.