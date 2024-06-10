Alex Verdugo Looking Forward To ‘Very Personal’ Red Sox Series

The Boston Red Sox will face the New York Yankees for the first time this weekend, and it could be a memorable series for Alex Verdugo.

Friday marks the first game Verdugo plays against his former team. The 28-year-old was traded last offseason in exchange for Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert and Nicholas Judice.

Despite fitting in well in the outfield with Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, the eighth-year outfielder didn’t shy away from the emotions of playing against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

“Part of me, I’m excited,” Verdugo said last weekend, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “That’s my favorite ballpark and still is, to this day. I love the atmosphere, I love the layout of it. I’ve got a lot of friends over there on that team, too. To be able to see them is going to be refreshing and nice to see them again. But I’m also excited to play. I know when the game’s on, it’s gonna be competing like no other. I remember it from that side, being with the Red Sox. I expect it to be the same way.

“I’m curious to see how the fans take it, how the first greeting is, I guess. I’m open to whatever they do … It is gonna be a very personal series, just because I was with them for the last four years. But I’m excited about it.”

Verdugo has eight home runs and 34 RBIs off a 111 OPS+ in 64 games with the Yankees this season. However, before the sides face off, the Red Sox will play a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies and New York will play a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals.