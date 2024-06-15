Bill Belichick Sends Heartwarming Social Media Post To Patriots Fans

Patriots fans showered legendary coach Bill Belichick with resounding cheers when he took the stage at Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame ceremony at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

As Belichick took the podium, the cheers did not diminish even as the former Patriots coach began to speak.

“Thank you. Thanks a lot,” Belichick said, per team-provided video. “Thank you. Love you New England. Love you Patriots fans. And love Tom Brady. Thank you Patriot Nation. Thank you.”

Even the man of the hour stood and gave Belichick an ovation.

A few days after the ceremony, Belichick posted a heartwarming message on his foundation’s Instagram account to Patriots fans.

“More humbled and appreciative for this touching moment than you’ll ever know,” Belichick wrote in the post. “Thank you Patriots fans. — BB”

Belichick and Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during their time together in New England, earning GOAT status in the league, not just at Gillette Stadium.