Blue Jays Activate Star Infielder For Middle Matchup Vs. Red Sox

BOSTON — Tuesday’s assignment for Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello got tougher just hours prior to first pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

The Blue Jays activated Bo Bichette off the injured list and the star shortstop will bat leadoff with Toronto looking to snap a seven-game losing streak. Bichette missed the last nine games, which included the Blue Jays getting swept by the Red Sox last week at Rogers Centre, due to a right calf strain.

Bichette’s had a down year compared to his lofty standards but the two-time All-Star is a bat that Bello and Red Sox obviously need to account for in Toronto’s order. Bichette is batting .237 with four home runs and 28 RBIs to go along with four stolen bases in 66 games this season.

Bichette will look to jumpstart a Blue Jays offense that has had their difficulties hitting Red Sox pitching. Bello hasn’t been at his best as of late with the 25-year-old right-hander surrendering at least four earned runs in three out of four starts in the month of June.

But Bello will look to keep the Red Sox rolling even with the Blue Jays getting a big-time reinforcement back. The tilt between the American League East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 pm. ET, and you can catch complete coverage on NESN.