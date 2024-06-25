The Red Sox couldn’t be hotter right now, and will look to keep the good times rolling Tuesday, as they have an opportunity to grab another series victory against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Enmanuel Valdez will return, serving as a one-for-one swap at second base and in the two hole with David Hamilton.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora won’t make any other changes to the lineup, keeping the group that rallied from a four-run deficit Monday night intact. Brayan Bello will take the hill against Kevin Gausman.

The Sox and Jays are scheduled to take the field at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups here.

BOSTON RED SOX (43-36)

Jarren Duran CF

Enmanuel Valdez 2B

Wilyer Abreu RF

Rafael Devers 3B

Tyler O’Neill LF

Masataka Yoshida DH

Dominic Smith 1B

Reese McGuire C

Ceddanne Rafaela SS

Brayan Bello, RHP (7-4, 4.83 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (35-43)

Bo Bichette SS

Spencer Horwitz 2B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B

Justin Turner DH

George Springer RF

Addison Barger LF

Danny Jansen C

Isiah Kiner-Falefa 3B

Kevin Kiermaier CF

Kevin Gausman, RHP (5-6, 4.24 ERA)