The Red Sox couldn’t be hotter right now, and will look to keep the good times rolling Tuesday, as they have an opportunity to grab another series victory against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.
Enmanuel Valdez will return, serving as a one-for-one swap at second base and in the two hole with David Hamilton.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora won’t make any other changes to the lineup, keeping the group that rallied from a four-run deficit Monday night intact. Brayan Bello will take the hill against Kevin Gausman.
The Sox and Jays are scheduled to take the field at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups here.
BOSTON RED SOX (43-36)
Jarren Duran CF
Enmanuel Valdez 2B
Wilyer Abreu RF
Rafael Devers 3B
Tyler O’Neill LF
Masataka Yoshida DH
Dominic Smith 1B
Reese McGuire C
Ceddanne Rafaela SS
Brayan Bello, RHP (7-4, 4.83 ERA)
TORONTO BLUE JAYS (35-43)
Bo Bichette SS
Spencer Horwitz 2B
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B
Justin Turner DH
George Springer RF
Addison Barger LF
Danny Jansen C
Isiah Kiner-Falefa 3B
Kevin Kiermaier CF
Kevin Gausman, RHP (5-6, 4.24 ERA)
