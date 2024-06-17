The Boston Bruins on Monday announced their 2024 preseason schedule.

The Black and Gold will play seven exhibition games in advance of their 2024-25 regular-season opener. The slate includes a previously announced matchup with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City.

The Bruins’ preseason schedule begins Sunday, Sept. 22 and ends Saturday, Oct. 5. Boston’s regular-season schedule will be released at a later date.

Here is the Bruins’ full 2024 preseason schedule:

— Sunday, Sept. 22 vs. New York Rangers, 5 p.m. (TD Garden)

— Tuesday, Sept. 24 vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (TD Garden)

— Thursday, Sept. 26 at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. (Madison Square Garden)

— Saturday, Sept. 28 at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (Wells Fargo Center)

— Tuesday, Oct. 1 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (TD Garden)

— Thursday, Oct. 3 at Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m. (Videotron Centre)

— Saturday, Oct. 5 at Washington Capitals, 5 p.m. (Capital One Arena)

*all times ET

The Bruins enter the 2024-25 campaign seeking their first Stanley Cup title since 2011. They’re coming off a 2023-24 season in which they defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs before falling to the Florida Panthers in Round 2.