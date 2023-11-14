Bruins Announce Exhibition In Patrice Bergeron’s Home Province

The Bruins have plenty of history in Canada, and they’ll continue it next season for a special exhibition matchup.

Boston announced Tuesday it will take on the Kings at Videotron Centre in Québec City on Oct. 3, 2024. Los Angeles will train in Québec City from Oct. 2-6 and also will face the Florida Panthers two days after its matchup against the Bruins, per SportsNet.

Boston played at Colisée Pepsi, which Videotron Centre replaced in 2015, in an exhibition against the Montreal Canadiens in 2009. The B’s also had battles against the Quebec Nordiques during the ’80 and early ’90s before the franchise moved to Denver.

The 2024 exhibition will serve as a homecoming for head coach Jim Montgomery, who is from Montreal. Bruins legend Ray Bourque also is from Québec through Saint-Laurent.

However, it would not be a surprise if Patrice Bergeron returned to his home province, especially after the standing ovation he got in a pro-am game in Québec City after he retired. Bruins fans probably will hope Bergeron throws on the skates one final time for the occasion.

That speculation will have to be left for next season as the Bruins travel from Montreal to Buffalo to take on the Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.