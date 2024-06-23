Bruins Sign Defenseman To One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension

The Boston Bruins signed defenseman Ian Mitchell to a one-year contract extension, according to the Bruins press release Sunday. The contract is a two-way deal with a cap hit of $775,000 through the end of the 2024-25 season.

Mitchell has played 13 games in a Boston uniform, totaling two assists in the 2023-24 season. The 25-year-old played in 82 games with the Chicago Blackhawks before coming to the Bruins. Between Boston and Chicago, he recorded a combined four goals and 14 assists.

The 6-foot, 192-pound defenseman also appeared in 42 games with the AHL Providence Bruins in 2023-24. Mitchell scored six goals and 18 assists in Providence last season.

The Bruins now look ahead to the second day of the 2024 NHL Draft, when they will make their first selection in the fourth round.