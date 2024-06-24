Bruins Announce Two-Way Contract Extension For Goaltender

The Boston Bruins signed goaltender Brandon Bussi to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

The contract is a two-way deal with a cap hit of $775,000.

The 25-year-old Bussi did not see time in Boston during the 2023-24 season, but did play 41 games in Providence.

Bussi, who went 23-10-5 last season, recorded a 2.67 goals against average and a .913 save percentage.

Story continues below advertisement

Bussi has appeared in 78 career games in Providence and has an overall record of 48-17-9 with a 2.55 goals against average and a .918 save percentage. The 6-foot-5, 218-pound goaltender has provided stability in net for the AHL club.

The signing comes just one day after Boston extended defenseman Ian Mitchell to a one-year, two-way deal.

The Bruins now look ahead to the second day of the 2024 NHL Draft, when they will make their first selection in the fourth round.