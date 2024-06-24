Bruins Announce Two-Way Contract Extension For Goaltender

The Boston Bruins signed goaltender Brandon Bussi to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.
The contract is a two-way deal with a cap hit of $775,000.
The 25-year-old Bussi did not see time in Boston during the 2023-24 season, but did play 41 games in Providence.
Bussi, who went 23-10-5 last season, recorded a 2.67 goals against average and a .913 save percentage.
Bussi has appeared in 78 career games in Providence and has an overall record of 48-17-9 with a 2.55 goals against average and a .918 save percentage. The 6-foot-5, 218-pound goaltender has provided stability in net for the AHL club.
The signing comes just one day after Boston extended defenseman Ian Mitchell to a one-year, two-way deal.
The Bruins now look ahead to the second day of the 2024 NHL Draft, when they will make their first selection in the fourth round.
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images