It’s probably not the best idea to be on God’s bad side, so the Boston Celtics did their best to remedy that Thursday.

The C’s hired God Shammgod Jr. as a player development coach, as revealed by his father on Instagram — who is an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks. If you’re going to take the Larry O’Brien Trophy away from someone, the least you could do is hire their son.

Oh… did you think we were talking about someone else?

It’s a return of sorts for Shammgod Jr., who played for and worked under Joe Mazzulla at Fairmont State. He’d eventually have stints with Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League, before returning to coach under one of his idols.

“(Mazzulla) was the reason why I got into coaching,” Shammgod said in an appearance on the “Cam’s Corner” podcast.

The Celtics have already seen some turnover on the coaching staff, with lead assistant Charles Lee being hired as the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets. Jeff Van Gundy, who served in a support role last season, also left to be the top assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Sam Cassell was chosen to move into Lee’s role, with the rest of the bench likely shuffling around, as well.