The Boston Celtics have chronicled their journey throughout the postseason in their “All In” docuseries, presented by FanDuel Sportsbook.

It’s an ad partnership, sure, but the series that draws on the parallels between the 2024 Celtics and the 2008 Celtics has drawn rave reviews. In the third episode, which was released Tuesday, Tom Brady makes an appearance to share what he believes being a champion is all about.

He’d know a thing or two about that, wouldn’t he?

Our arena has seen it all ☘️#AllInCeltics presented by @FDSportsbook | Ep. 3 pic.twitter.com/6gFRXv46h5 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 4, 2024

“Being a champion is a desire to achieve,” Brady said, opening the episode. “A lot of people want to be in that big moment, but they’re very fearful of what comes when they don’t get it done the way they want. The mindset is always, ‘no fear’ and to prove to everybody how much they trust each other, how much they care about one another, and to prove the desire they have to accomplish something that nobody will ever be able to take away from you.”

Story continues below advertisement

Boston’s sweep of the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals is the main subject of the episode. Jaylen Brown, Joe Mazzulla, Paul Pierce, Eddie House and owner Wyc Grousbeck also made appearances.

It was almost cheating on the part of the Celtics to open with Brady, who grabs the attention of the viewer immediately in an episode that is definitely worth the 20 minutes if you’ve got it.

Brady will be back in the area June 12 to celebrate his enshrinement into the Patriots Hall of Fame, so perhaps he’ll make the trek up a few days early for Game 2 at TD Garden on June 9.