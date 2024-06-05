It’s not reckless to say the Mavericks boast the best player in the 2024 NBA Finals. Luka Doncic is otherworldly.

But if you ask Isaiah Thomas, Dallas will feature the two best players on basketball’s biggest stage this year.

Thomas was on the latest episode of the “Bully Ball” podcast and was asked to rank the best players in the Finals. The former Celtics guard noted how the Mavs roster “two of the best ever,” which prompted host Rachel Nichols to ask Thomas if he puts Doncic and Kyrie Irving above both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. While co-host DeMarcus Cousins wasn’t willing to go that far, Thomas stood firm.

“I’m gonna go with that,” the two-time All-Star said. “I’m a big Kyrie fan.”

Story continues below advertisement

The majority of Celtics fans surely would disagree with Thomas. Much to the chagrin of Kendrick Perkins, Green Teamers undoubtedly will let Irving hear it any time he touches the basketball at TD Garden in these Finals. While the star guard is operating with more accountability these days, it won’t stop Boston supporters from giving it to a player who they felt they were wronged by.

The Finals will kick off Thursday night, with tipoff for Game 1 scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.