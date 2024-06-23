After a big celebration at the Boston Celtics’ championship parade Friday, Jaylen Brown was looking for some help from social media.

The Celtics star posted on his Instagram story on Saturday a picture of a ring with the caption, “Reward for whoever finds this ring lost it at the parade.”

In his story, the eight-year veteran emphasized that the lucky fan who finds the ring would receive a big reward. While he did not say exactly what the reward would be, it’s most likely a hefty amount.

The ring that was lost on Friday had “7uice” across the gold face. To match the logo, diamonds were placed all around the top of the ring.

Despite losing one of his valuables, the 27-year-old seemed to have fun at the parade with his Celtics teammates and staff. Brown wore a “State Your Source” shirt, poking fun at Stephen A Smith.

This came after Brown received the Bill Russell Trophy for Finals MVP. He averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and five assists per game and had a team-high 1.6 steals per game against the Dallas Mavericks.

While he searches for his ring, Brown traveled overseas to Paris on Sunday to play in a game with the top basketball players in the area.