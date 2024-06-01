Jayson Tatum has been here before.

The Celtics will take the floor Thursday in search for Banner 18, marking the second time this core has been just a one series victory away from capturing it. The Golden State Warriors outlasted a dead-tired Boston team back in 2022, but this year is different.

The C’s coasted to the 2024 NBA Finals, and with the experience of having come up short two seasons ago, Tatum believes their mindset is right.

“It’s a lot that myself, and we, can learn from that experience being in the Finals, and this time, this go-around is a lot different,” Tatum said after Saturday’s practice, per league-provided video. “Obviously, we’ve been there before, we came up short. And a great opportunity to make it to the Finals again. You don’t always get a second chance, so really just looking at it as a second chance and trying to simplify things as much as we can.

“It’s another series that we gotta win.”

If there weren’t enough storylines to stem from the possibility of redemption, Kyrie Irving is standing in the way of the Celtics and their ultimate goal.

Poetry.

Tatum, who played alongside Irving during his first two seasons in the NBA, doesn’t view the matchup against his former teammate as anything more than an opportunity to to win a championship — and had nothing but nice things to say about the controversial star.

“I think, for me, being a first-, second-year player, being around a superstar, essentially, every day and seeing how to navigate that space,” Tatum said, “and then obviously on the court, he’s one of the most talented guys I’ve ever seen. It seems like a very long time ago, but I’ve got a lot of great memories from having him as a teammate.”

The Celtics and Mavericks will take the court for Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Thursday at TD Garden.