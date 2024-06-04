Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis Embracing Championship Setting Of NBA Finals

Kristaps Porzingis came to Boston with the single focus of getting the Celtics over the hump to capture an NBA championship.

Porzingis did just that, helping the Celtics dominate their way through a 64-win regular season. The playoffs have been a different story after Porzingis sustained a calf injury in Game 4 of the opening round against the Miami Heat. The Celtics have trudged on without the star center, going 12-2 on the way to the 2024 NBA Finals.

Porzingis put his head down and pushed through his rehab process to be ready for the final championship stretch. As the Celtics get a major “addition” before taking on the Dallas Mavericks, Porzingis recognizes the heightened atmosphere and the championship feel in the days leading up to Game 1.

“It’s incredible,” Porzingis told reporters on Tuesday, per league-provided video. “Just the energy and everybody’s buzzing. It’s going to be exciting, even just seeing the amount of people now. It shows the magnitude of this and what’s on the line. (We’re) going into this with full confidence. I know that no steps were skipped. The goal is to finish the job.”

The Celtics and Mavericks begin the clash for the title in Game 1 on Thursday at TD Garden at 8:30 p.m. ET.