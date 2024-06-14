The Boston Celtics will have their full team intact with a chance to clinch an NBA title Friday night.

The Celtics announced prior to Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks that Kristaps Porzingis is available to play, but on a limited basis. The 7-foot-2 center was questionable for the contest due to a rare ankle injury he suffered in Game 2. The ailment kept Porzingis out of Game 3.

“We’re gonna make him available but we’re only gonna use him in very specific instances if necessary,” Joe Mazzulla told reporters prior the game, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

With Porzingis suiting up, it will be his first game playing in Dallas since the franchise traded him to the Washington Wizards in the middle of the 2021-22 season.

Porzingis went through a workout at American Airlines Center about three hours prior to tip-off. He didn’t do anything strenuous as he hit some jumpers from different spots on the court, but it was a good sign that he would play.

Kristaps Porzingis putting in some work ahead of Game 4 👀 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/EBm3ahlpuY — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 14, 2024

Mazzulla reiterated prior to Game 4 that Porzingis was doing everything in his power to play, but the decision on his status would be left in the hands of the team’s medical staff. The medical staff obviously gave the go-ahead to Porzingis, who was seen at practice Thursday wearing a left ankle brace.

Porzingis didn’t play more than 23 minutes in the first two games of the Finals and came off the bench in both contests. His play was immense in Boston’s Game 1 win as he netted 20 points in 21 minutes.

It’s unclear how effective Porzingis will be playing through the ankle injury or how much playing time he will even receive, but the Mavericks will need to at least pay attention to him on both ends when he’s on the court.