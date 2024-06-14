After missing Game 3 of the NBA Finals due to a left posterior tibialis dislocation, Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis may come back for Game 4.

The Celtics currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, and Porzingis’s addition could be important for Boston.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about the possibility of the forward coming back for the game, and he did not rule him out.

“We are going to see how it looks (Friday),” Mazzulla said, as reported by MassLive’s Brian Robb. “Just test it out before the game, see how he feels and then the medical team will make a decision.”

The injury was sustained in the second half of Game 2, and Porzignis was ruled out for the next game. Xavier Tillman stepped up in Porzingis’ place to help the Celtics to a win.

On Thursday, Mazzulla did not completely rule him out but said that the Celtics medical staff will do what is in the best interest of Porzingis.

“He’s fighting like hell to play,” Mazzulla said. “But it’s going to be up to us to do what’s in the best interest for him as a player and a person. None of that has anything to do with where we are from a basketball standpoint.”

The Celtics will play the Mavericks on Friday, with Porzingis possibly back in the lineup. With a win, Boston would clinch Banner 18. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Dallas at American Airlines Center.