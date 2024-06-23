It’s possible the Boston Celtics have already lost a piece of their championship team.

Spotrac’s Keith Smith reported Sunday that Oshae Brissett declined his $2.5 million player option with the Celtics for the 2024-25 season to become an unrestricted free agent.

Brissett could always return to the Celtics after testing free agency with the idea of being a part of a repeat, but it’s likely the 26-year-old is looking to take on a larger role than the one he had this season.

Brissett, who signed with the Celtics last June, was stuck behind Boston’s talented starting lineup and wasn’t among Joe Mazzulla’s regular rotation, especially in the playoffs. The energizing 6-foot-7 forward played in 55 regular-season games for the Celtics, averaging 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 11.5 minutes — all of which were his lowest totals since his rookie campaign. He also shot just 27.3% from 3-point range.

Playing time wasn’t there for Brissett in the playoffs, either. He mostly played in garbage time, but did receive his only meaningful minutes of Boston’s dominant run in the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers. In Game 2 of that series, Brissett came off the bench to make an impact with Luke Kornet injured and was a defensive disruptor with three rebounds and three steals in 12 minutes.

Brissett’s outgoing personality seemed to make him a good fit in Boston’s locker room, but he’s a player they should be able to replace, whether that’s signing another veteran or giving his role to a younger player like Jordan Walsh.

Brissett, who played three seasons with the Pacers before Boston, joins Xavier Tillman, Luke Kornet and Svi Mykhailiuk as a small group of Celtics free agents heading into the offseason.