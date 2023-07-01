The Boston Celtics wasted no time adding the first player to accentuate their lineup by reportedly agreeing to sign former Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

MassLive’s Brian Robb stated the deal is reportedly for two years at the veteran’s minimum with an option for the second season.

Brissett is entering his fifth year in the NBA, averaging 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds across 172 games.

With Indiana, the 6-foot-7 25-year-old averaged 6.1 points per game and hit a career-best six three-pointers against the Celtics, according to The Athletic’s Jay King.

Brissett could join the rotation should restricted free agent Grant Williams leave the Celtics for a bigger payday. Williams is rumored to be courted by the Utah Jazz, who also showed interest in forward Kristaps Prozingis before Boston scooped him up in the three-team deal that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies.