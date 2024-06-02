Celtics Rumors: Boston Considering Role Change For Jeff Van Gundy

The Boston Celtics granted head coach Joe Mazzulla the opportunity to hand-pick a sideline staff last offseason, but in light of recent openings across the league, the organization could turn to Jeff Van Gundy next season.

Van Gundy was hired following Mazzulla’s first year at the helm in Boston, joining the team as a senior consultant and working within the front office. But with assistant Charles Lee accepting a head coaching job with the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers looking into hiring Sam Cassell, the Celtics find themselves right back at square one.

Before undergoing a hunt for candidates this upcoming offseason in search of replacements, Boston’s reportedly considering adding Van Gundy to the coaching staff, according to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein. Hiring from within would obviously make the process easier for the Celtics, especially considering Van Gundy’s previous coaching experience with the New York Knicks (1989-2001) and Houston Rockets (2003-07).

Then again, there’s no guarentee Van Gundy would be interested in the role change. The 62-year-old turned down an assistant coaching position with Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason, preferring a more behind-the-scenes gig working alongside Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

“Jeff’s been great,” Stevens said in April, per Brian Robb of MassLive. “And it’s all the way through that coaching staff. They’ve been terrific. Jeff, in his consultant role, our six player enhancement coaches have been amazing with our ‘stay ready’ group.”