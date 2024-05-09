BOSTON — Charles Lee was hired last offseason to join Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla’s hand-picked staff, but that tenure ended abruptly once the Hornets began executing their offseason plans.

Charlotte signed Lee to a four-year deal, which became official Thursday and made the 39-year-old the 12th head coach in Hornets history. The upcoming move from Boston to Charlotte, however, remains delayed since the Celtics are still in the middle of their playoff run, meaning Lee will stick around with Boston for a little while longer.

But before saying goodbye once and for all, Mazzulla passed along some blunt advice to Lee before he debuts as a head coach.

“Everybody hates you. Get used to it,” Mazzulla said Thursday before Game 2 against the Cavaliers at TD Garden. “You’re no longer the nice shiny toy.”

Mazzulla added: “Happy for him. Great coach. Long overdue and he’s going to do a great job.”

A new chapter begins. We're thrilled to announce the new Head Coach of your Charlotte Hornets, Coach Charles Lee!



Presented by @CorcoranHM — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) May 9, 2024

Lee’s communication ability, 11 years of experience, and relationship with Celtics guard Jrue Holiday were all highlighted by Mazzulla. Although, Lee’s exit puts Boston in a familiar spot this upcoming offseason, again, tasked with finding a top assistant behind Mazzulla — Jerome Allen, Jay Larranaga, and Jamie Young all left in past offseasons.

Meanwhile, Lee joins a Hornets team that finished dead last in rebounding (40.3), third-to-last in scoring (106.6 points), and went 11-30 at home, losing seven of their last 10 games to end the season. With lots to improve on, roster-wise and beyond, Lee isn’t discouraged by the challenge ahead.

“I am very excited. I’ve seen everything that’s been going on with the Hornets organization ever since ownership has taken over, and I’m thrilled that they’re gonna take a chance on me,” Lee explained during an exclusive interview with the Hornets. “… First things first, it’s a talent-rich roster. I look at the young core we have and it excites me. And all the potential that there is there and all the growth opportunities that there are on the team.”

The Hornets secured permission in early April to interview Lee before Boston embarked on its postseason hunt.