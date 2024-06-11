Celtics Rumors: ‘No Indication’ Kristaps Porzingis Will Miss Game 3

The Celtics did their best to scare some people Tuesday.

Boston announced in a press release that Kristaps Porzingis suffered yet another lower-body injury, this time a “torn medial retinaculum” that left him day-to-day. Porzingis missed the open portion of practice, too, putting his status for Game 3 of the NBA Finals into question.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski provided some good news for C’s fans, though.

Wojnarowski posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that there was “no indication he’ll be ruled out” for Game 3. ESPN’s Malika Andrews also noted that Porzingis was “walking around with a sleeve on his left ankle, but isn’t limping and seems to be in good spirits” prior to speaking with media.

Story continues below advertisement

Porzingis provided his own optimistic update, helping put some worriers at ease with another statement about his willingness to play through injury.

“I’ll do everything I can to be out there tomorrow,” Porzingis said. “I’m (optimistic), of course, I have to be optimistic, and as I said, I will do everything I can to be out there tomorrow… I cannot trick them into allowing me to play, but I will try.”

The Celtics are 9-1 this postseason without Porzingis, and 30-5 overall since acquiring him this offseason.

It’s not ideal, but the pursuit of Banner 18 doesn’t stop with or without Porzingis.