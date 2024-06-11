The Boston Celtics on Tuesday afternoon announced Kristaps Porzingis is day-to-day after he suffered an injury in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Celtics released a statement saying Porzingis “suffered a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg.”

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla called it a “serious injury” while speaking to reporters shortly after the team’s release. The injury took place in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, and the star big man did not return.

The injury is unrelated to the right calf injury Porzingis previously dealt with, per the Celtics. Porzingis missed 39 days before he returned for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

“After consultation with numerous specialists regarding this rare injury, his availability for upcoming games will be determined day-to-day,” the statement read.

The Celtics hold a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series. The Mavericks host the Celtics in Game 3 at American Airlines Center on Wednesday night.