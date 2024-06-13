BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies, while in drastically different points through the first two-and-a-half months of the season, stand out as 2024 beneficiaries of exceptional starting pitching.

Boston defied the odds early after offseason narratives demanded the need for more starting pitching additions. Instead, the Red Sox have received legitimate production with no starter rising to the occasion more than Tanner Houck.

The right-hander gets the ball Thursday for the series finale against the Phillies. He currently leads the American League in ERA (1.91) and is one of only a handful of pitchers with a complete-game shutout on the season.

The Red Sox are seeing Houck blossom into the special arm they believed he could be. While he faces some notable competition, Houck has a real shot to become the first Red Sox pitcher to start the All-Star Game for the American League since Chris Sale in 2018.

“It would be a true honor,” Houck told Jamhai Webster during NESN’s broadcast when Boston visited the Chicago White Sox.

While Houck could get caught up in the potential from his strong beginning to the season, his manager is seeing the proper routine from the Red Sox righty.

“He’s not getting caught up in the whole situation,” Cora said Thursday. “He shows up at 1 (p.m.) with his headphones on. You see him very relaxed in the clubhouse. Working in-between starts with his delivery. That’s the most important thing because he needs to repeat it. He’s been able to do that and that’s why you’ve seen him throwing strikes so consistently.”

Cora knows what it’s like to have an All-Star Game starter after Sale’s outing in 2018. His teams have been at their best when the rotation stays healthy and goes deep into games. Unfortunately for Cora, that’s only happened twice in his six-plus seasons — both times the Red Sox went to the playoffs in 2018 and 2021. This season with Houck, the peace of mind in a quality start goes miles for the Red Sox manager.

“It feels good to come to the ballpark and know that we’re gonna pitch that day,” Cora added. “He’s probably going to give us six (innings) and maybe more. It’s a good feeling.”

Houck’s dominance is well-known across the league, including in the clubhouse of the team he matches up with Thursday night. Phillies reliever Matt Strahm spent the 2022 season with the Red Sox and got an up-close look of what Houck could become.

“Tanner is an unbelievable person,” Strahm told NESN.com. “Loved my time here with him. When I was here with him two years ago, he was still young and still learning the ways. The way the kid competes is special. He’s not afraid to throw his stuff over the plate. That’s what makes him good. When he’s not good is when he’s not over the plate. As long as Tanner keeps it over the plate, he’s going to be nasty. The kid’s an ultimate competitor. It’s fun to watch him pitch.”

In a hypothetical scenario with the All-Star Game in Texas and just over a month away, let’s say Houck does get the nod for the American League. There’s a solid chance he’s seen his potential counterpart this week.

Zack Wheeler tossed seven innings of one-run ball to beat the Red Sox on Tuesday. The Phillies right-hander turned himself into an ace in recent years and stands among the best at his position.

“He’s one of the best in the big leagues,” Cora said after Tuesday’s game. “For me, in my book, he’s the best.”

So, how does that sound? Tanner Houck vs. Zack Wheeler to start the 2024 MLB All-Star Game?

“That would be great,” Cora said Thursday afternoon.

In reality, it could be Wheeler. It could be a number of Phillies starters. Philadelphia holds the second-best ERA in baseball. Left-hander Ranger Suárez holds the best starter ERA while Aaron Nola keeps on rolling fresh off of a new contract this winter. The National League may have its pick of capable starters from the City of Brotherly Love.

“It’s pretty cool,” Wheeler told NESN.com. “Not every time you get multiple guys out of the same rotation to go. It’s always an honor to go in the first place, but to go with the guys you work with and compete against, there’s a friendly competition between us. That’s what makes us better each start. Friendly competition is good for us.”

“It’s unbelievable to watch,” Strahm added. “… The starters do an unbelievable job of going deep. It keeps our bullpen fresh. You can’t give them enough credit for the success we’ve had this year.

Nola gets his chance to present his All-Star candidacy at Fenway Park when he takes the mound against Houck to close out an intriguing series between the Red Sox and Phillies.

“He’s been doing it for a long time now,” Wheeler said. “He’s consistent and gets the ball every time. It’s going to be quality. That’s all you can ask for. He’s a great guy, so it’s always fun to go out there and watch him do his thing.”

“It’s great,” Cora offered. “(Nola) is one of the best. He’s their fourth guy now, stat-wise. Good for them. For (Houck) to go out there and go toe-to-toe with him pitch-by-pitch is going to be fun to watch. Nola has done it for a long period of time. He’s been on the big stage and been successful. To go out there and compete against him should be fun for him.”