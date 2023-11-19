Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Lands Deal With NL Team

The Red Sox need to bolster their rotation, and unfortunately for Boston, it looks like the pool of free-agent starters is close to becoming more shallow.

Aaron Nola and the Phillies are in agreement on a seven-year, $172 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. A passing physical is needed to finalize the deal, but all of the other details are ironed out, per Passan.

The pitching-needy Red Sox figured to be a possible suitor for Nola, who was one of the best starters on the market when the offseason kicked off. While the Phillies emerged as the betting favorite (+350) to retain the 30-year-old, Boston’s number to be Nola’s next team wasn’t much longer (5-1).

However, Craig Breslow and company might not be lamenting Nola’s reported pact with the Phillies too much. MLB.com’s Ian Browne recently reported the Red Sox preferred Jordan Montgomery over the likes of Nola and Blake Snell. Both Montgomery and Snell remained unsigned as of noon ET on Sunday, and Japanese superstar Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly could be posted Monday.

As for Nola, he stays with the franchise that drafted him seventh overall in 2014. One can understand why Philadelphia was keen on keeping the right-hander, who pitched 180-plus innings in five of the last six seasons.