Red Sox’s Tanner Houck Shares ‘Honor’ Of Potential All-Star Start

Tanner Houck delivered yet another dominant start in his latest outing, continuing a masterful season for the Boston Red Sox.

The Boston right-hander tallied seven innings for the third time in four starts, this time striking out nine batters as the Red Sox cruised to a 14-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

Houck sits at 6-5 on the season with a 1.91 ERA on the year. He owns one of the sport’s few complete-game shutouts in 2024 while leading baseball in innings pitched (85.0) and FIP (2.21).

Houck’s All-Star campaign is real for the Red Sox. The real question is: could he be the starting pitcher for the American League in the midsummer classic? What would that mean to him?

“It would be a true honor,” Houck told Jahmai Webster during NESN’s Red Sox broadcast on Friday. “To be selected as an All-Star in general is a true honor, especially to represent this organization that I’ve been drafted by, brought up through the system by. To start a game would be even more of a dream come true. It’s about the work that leads up to that and continuing to focus on the day-to-day stuff and not looking too far ahead.”

Houck is among several legitimate contenders to take the ball for the American League at Globe Life Field in Texas on July 16. The game inches closer with other Red Sox players currently on the All-Star ballot, which opened on Wednesday.