Tom Brady didn’t play with the vast majority of players currently with the New England Patriots.

But they still have fond memories of the legendary quarterback, who will be enshrined into the Patriots Hall of Fame with a special in-stadium ceremony Wednesday night.

Brady’s greatness truly transcended time and many of the players who didn’t share the field with the signal-caller pointed to his incredible comeback in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons as their favorite Brady moment in team-produced video, which you can watch here.

David Andrews, Deatrich Wise Jr., Jonathan Jones and Joe Cardona have a different experience than their teammates since they got the opportunity to play alongside Brady.

Andrews recalled getting chewed out by Brady, which happened on more than one occasion, while Wise revealed a time he interacted with a pumped-up Brady after a game.

“Favorite moment of all-time, after the Saints game, he came, dapped me up in the locker room, saying, ‘Good (expletive) game Deatrich,'” Wise said. “I was like, ‘Thanks.'”

Cardona discussed being gifted a jacket from Brady, which the long-snapper tried to initially refuse but ended up accepting. Jones was appreciative of the way Brady treated him as an undrafted rookie, but the veteran cornerback’s favorite memory came when Brady returned to Gillette Stadium for the first time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

“Favorite is when your heroes become your enemies,” Jones said. “Lining up against him the game versus Tampa. Sold-out crowd. That was a new one for me. First time actually playing against him.”