Wednesday night is a big one for Boston sports fans all over the world, and for those who can’t make it to Gillette Stadium to honor Tom Brady (and/or want to keep an eye on the Celtics), the Patriots are making it easy to celebrate No. 12 from afar.

New England will induct the legendary quarterback into its Hall of Fame with a grand spectacle from Foxboro, Mass., where Brady will return to be celebrated by his former teammates, ex-coaches and fans from all over.

Here are the key times for how it’s all going to go down Wednesday night, courtesy of the Patriots:

3 p.m.: ET: Parking lots open

5 p.m.: Stadium gates open

5:15 p.m.: Red Carpet Show, hosted by Jason McCourty and Deatrich Wise Jr.

7 p.m.: Tom Brady induction ceremony

(According to a release from the Patriots, fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m..)

Again, for those who can’t make it to Gillette for the festivities, the Patriots will stream the event. You can do that on Patriots.com by clicking this link to be taken to the official streaming page.

Additionally, the Patriots will stream both the ceremony and red carpet show on YouTube in the video below.

There has already been some buzz about potential surprise guests (or performers, perhaps), and the Patriots have announced longtime NBC Sports personality Mike Tirico will host the event. Boston-born comedian Bill Burr will also play some sort of role.

According to reports, longtime head coach Bill Belichick will make his return to Foxboro for the bash, and the Patriots have already announced the following players will attend: David Andrews, Deion Branch, Matt Cassel, Patrick Chung, Julian Edelman, Kevin Faulk, Rob Gronkowski, Brian Hoyer, Dan Koppen, Ty Law, Logan Mankins, Devin McCourty, Willie McGinest, Randy Moss, Rob Ninkovich, Matthew Slater, Wes Welker, James White and Vince Wilfork.