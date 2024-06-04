There’s been a lot of discussion heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals about how Celtics fans will treat Kyrie Irving, but Kristaps Porzingis potentially could receive a similar reception from Mavericks fans.

Irving has a complicated history with Boston, to say the least. The All-NBA star reflected on that experience and expressed remorse over how things played out as Dallas is set to take on the C’s.

But Chandler Parsons, who played with the Mavericks from 2014-16, revealed this week that Porzingis had a similarly rocky run in Dallas.

“Don’t get it twisted, they do not like Kristaps Porzingis in Dallas,” Parsons said on FanDuel’s “Run It Back” on Monday. “Luka (Doncic) did not like playing with him. There was an actual beef there. It’s gonna be where every time he (Porzings) touches the ball, he’s gonna get booed.”

Story continues below advertisement

ESPN’s Tim McMahon in 2021 released an extensive report on the dysfunction that plagued the Mavericks, including the relationship between Doncic and Porzingis and how former Dallas head coach Rick Carlisle could not manage it. The star players seemed to have moved on, and Porzingis prominently received a loud reaction whenever he returned to play the New York Knicks.

Whether or not Porzingis’ reception from Mavericks fans will be similar to that of Irving and Celtics fans is something everyone will have to wait until June 12 for when the NBA Finals heads to American Airlines Center.