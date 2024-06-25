The Bruins made a franchise-altering transaction Monday evening.

Boston traded goaltender Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Mark Kastelic, netminder Joonas Korpisalo and the 25th overall pick in this year’s draft. The deal marked the end of a Black and Gold tenure for Ullmark, who played three seasons in Boston after joining the organization on a four-year deal in July 2021.

Not long after the trade was finalized, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney put out a statement on the move.

“The Boston Bruins would like to thank Linus, Moa, Harry and Lily for all of their contributions to the Bruins’ family,” the statement read. “Linus is a Vezina-winning goalie who was a star on and off the ice. We want to wish Linus and his family much success and happiness as he continues his career in Ottawa.”

By sending Ullmark to Ottawa, Boston established Jeremy Swayman as its clear-cut No. 1 goaltender ahead of the 2024-25 season. Elsewhere on the goalie front, the Bruins on Monday announced a one-year, two-way contract extension for 26-year-old Brandon Bussi.

Now armed with a first-round selection, Boston is slated to make its first pick in the opening round of the NHL draft since 2021 on Friday night.