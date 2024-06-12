Drake Maye Relishing Opportunites With Patriots Rookie Receivers

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s hard to blame Patriots fans for linking the careers of Drake Maye, Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker with each other, especially when the rookie trio spend time together after practice.

Maye throughout OTAs and minicamp takes any chance he gets to work with wide receivers. The third overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft is fighting for a starting spot, and he knows he has to get up to speed to compete with New England teammate Jacoby Brissett.

Polk on Wednesday continued to impress at mandatory minicamp with two touchdown grabs, including one thrown by Maye on the final play of the session. Baker has been a limited participant in practice, but he continues to try to get work in whenever he can.

“I say it’s important. I think the biggest thing is those guys want to get reps,” Maye said. “They want to come out to practice. It’s one thing of not getting up here but getting it after. It’s not the same, but at the same time, picking up little things these days. Usually, Ja’Lynn will get me and Javon, too. He was out there on a route maybe we missed. I missed an out route in the last two-minute, and I said ‘Hey, let’s get out to practice right there.'”

Maye built connections with other receivers throughout minicamp like going through pass routes with K.J. Osborn. And the rookie quarterback’s favorite target at Wednesday’s final minicamp was Kayshon Boutte, who led all wideouts with five receptions.

But fans will be more interested to see Maye make highlight plays with Polk and Baker, which the trio made strides toward throughout the offseason.