You can say plenty about Kendrick Perkins, but you can’t say the former Celtics big man is afraid to call it as he sees it.

Perkins has been unapologetically straightforward in his media career that kicked off after 14 NBA seasons. The 2008 champion has even taken the same approach with his old team, which apparently led to an icy relationship between Perkins and the storied organization.

But Perkins doesn’t have a problem with ruffling the feathers of fans who cheered him on for seven-plus seasons in Boston. In fact, the retired center was willing to take a shot at those diehards during a recent appearance on “The Mark Jackson Podcast.”

“But the thing is, Boston fans, they expect you to be married to them for life,” Perkins told Jackson, as transcribed by Basketball Network. “Like a sense of entitlement, like you owe them your life, and that’s not the case.”

Perkins went on to express appreciation for the Celtics and the city of Boston for “raising” and “embracing” him when he first arrived to the city in 2003. That said, he made it clear he ended the basketball chapter of his life when he retired from the NBA in 2018, and he’s now focused on being the best media member he can be.

All told, we don’t think Perkins will be on hand at TD Garden this fall when the Celtics raise Banner 18.