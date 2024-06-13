After the Celtics’ 106-99 win in Game 3 of the NBA Finals to bring them up 3-0 in the series, Mavericks star Luka Doncic was not happy with the officials after fouling out of the game.

Throughout the game, Doncic showed clear emotions of disappointment with the calls the officials were making. After the game, the Mavericks star voiced his unhappy opinion of the officials’ calls.

With Doncic’s reaction, many people had something to say about his view of the officiating. Included was former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins, who sent out a tweet during Game 3.

“Luka needs to stop all that damn crying,” Perkins posted to X.

Story continues below advertisement

The tweet was not Perkins’ only tweet of the night disapproving of Doncic’s performance. In a later tweet, Perkins tweeted about Celtics guard Jaylen Brown‘s big performance while calling out Doncic.

“Jaylen Brown (has) been a MF DAWG in the Second Half,” Perkins posted. “Luka has been cost his team in EVERY way.”

Doncic and the Mavericks will try to keep their season alive Friday night. Tipoff for Game 4 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.