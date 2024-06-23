Celtics players, coaches and staff members weren’t the only people rolling through the streets of Boston on duck boats Friday afternoon.

The C’s also welcomed back a handful of former players to take part in the team’s 2024 NBA championship celebration. Paul Pierce, Eddie House, Leon Powe and Brian Scalabrine joined in on the festivities as the storied organization basked in the glory of the 18th championship in franchise history.

Not in attendance was Kendrick Perkins, a 2008 champion who stayed connected to the Celtics as an NBC Sports Boston analyst in recent years. But as Scalabrine revealed on the latest episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Perkins’ absence was expected.

“No, no, no, no, no, no,” Scalabrine told co-host Frank Isola when asked if Perkins was involved in the title celebrations, as transcribed by Boston.com. “Big scarlet letter. … It’s not really an open-arms thing with Kendrick Perkins.”

Scalabrine didn’t share specifics on why the Celtics have an icy relationship with Perkins, but it’s not difficult to connect the dots. The former center was very critical of Boston on TV in the past, including blunt shots at head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Perkins shouldn’t be knocked for giving his honest opinion. Calling it as he sees it is part of what’s made the 14-year veteran one of the more popular basketball analysts in the country. But the Celtics also are allowed to call their own shots, and it doesn’t sound like Perkins will be sought after for reunions in the future.