The Boston Celtics might be the betting favorite entering their NBA Finals matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, but the public is firing on the Western Conference champions.

Eighty-four percent of the series tickets at BetMGM are on Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks. Those 84% of bets represent 69% of the series handle, BetMGM’s John Ewing revealed Thursday morning.

“It has been nothing but Mavericks money since the end of the Western Conference Finals,” Halvor Egeland, senior trader at BetMGM, told Ewing. “The sportsbook will be cheering for the Celtics to win the NBA championship.”

Dallas represents 76% of moneyline bets and 71% of the spread tickets entering Game 1 at TD Garden on Thursday night. Only 24% of the moneyline bets are on the Green to win the series opener.

The majority of ESPN NBA analysts view the series similarly to the betting public. Nine analysts at the “World Wide Leader of Sports” believe Dallas will win, compared to eight who picked Boston.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night.