Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday might have a relationship with Flavor Flav, but it seems Mr. Flav is another rapper Drake isn’t on the same page with.

Drake is riding with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, which tips off at TD Garden on Thursday night.

Drake, who reportedly bought a ranch in Texas earlier this year, posted a screenshot of a bet slip to his Instagram account. The 37-year-old star wagered $500,000 on the Mavericks to beat the Boston Celtics and claim the Larry O’Brien trophy.

That might come as good news for Celtics fans.

After all, the award-winning rapper has gained a reputation for cursing — “The Drake Curse” — sports teams as soon as he speaks out in support or wagers on that side. He’s lost a lot.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Celtics as a -225 series favorite and 6.5-point home favorite before Game 1 on Thursday night.

