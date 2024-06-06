The Boston Celtics had the greatest quarterback of all-time, Tom Brady, narrate their pre-NBA Finals video.

The Dallas Mavericks had a worthy response.

The Mavericks posted a pump-up video featuring Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a native of Tyler, Texas, ahead of Game 1 at TD Garden on Thursday night.

“The Finals,” Mahomes said. “There’s only one thing in the way now, and it’s not the opponent. It’s the willingness to sacrifice everything. If you don’t believe in winning this title, you shouldn’t be here.”

You can watch the full video here.

Mahomes sat courtside at a handful of Mavericks playoff games this postseason. And given he owns a home about an hour from American Airlines Center, there’s reason to believe he’ll be back courtside when the best-of-seven heads to Dallas next week.

But perhaps Brady, who will be honored at Gillette Stadium three days after Game 2 at TD Garden, will get the first look in Boston.