Every team in the NBA is chasing after the Boston Celtics after they won a championship earlier this month.

And one of Boston’s rivals could be on the verge of a big move in free agency in order to catch up to the Celtics.

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, there’s “growing optimism” that the Philadelphia 76ers will sign nine-time All-Star Paul George in free agency, which begins Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. George reportedly declined his $48.7 million option to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers.

George, who reportedly will meet with the 76ers, Clippers and Orlando Magic, certainly is the prize of a subpar free-agent class. The 34-year-old forward averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 74 games this past season with Los Angeles. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward also shot career highs from the field (47.1%), 3-point range (41.3%) and free-throw line (90.7%).

Story continues below advertisement

George also has a pedigree of success as a six-time All-NBA selection and four-time All-Defensive selection. That along with his production could entice a team like the 76ers to hand a large sum of money to George, who is eligible to sign up to a four-year, $212 million contract in free agency, per ESPN.

The 76ers adding George would be a major splash as Philadelphia looks to get over its playoff struggles it has endured with Joel Embiid. Despite Embiid’s dominance, including winning MVP for the 2022-23 season, the 76ers have yet to play in the Eastern Conference finals during the seven-footer’s 10 years with the organization.

The Celtics have continuously stood in Philadelphia’s way, beating the 76ers three times in the playoffs over the last seven seasons.

But the 76ers could have their best chance at toppling the Celtics and making their way through the Eastern Conference if they bring in George to play alongside Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.