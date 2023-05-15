Jayson Tatum Delivers Signature Moment For Celtics In Game 7 Win

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum relished the opportunity to play in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon. Because while the most pivotal game in sports obviously holds extra weight for all competitors, the fact the Boston Celtics superstar was not himself for the vast majority of Game 6 made him want to redeem himself.

The All-NBA First Team selection did just that and much more in Boston’s 112-88 series-clinching victory. And now the final four-and-a-half quarters of the Eastern Conference semifinals will be remembered as some of the best minutes Tatum has ever played in Celtics green.

“I was just excited to — we had another opportunity today, as a team and for myself just to kind of bounce back,” Tatum said. “It definitely was in my mind that I had played as bad as it could get for 42 minutes or 43 minutes, whatever. And we have a saying, ‘It’s only up from here.'”

But it wasn’t just the best performance of his Celtics career — no, we’re not forgetting Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks last season — it was one of the best in the organization’s and league’s history. No player had ever scored 51 points in a Game 7. Only John Havlicek (54) and Isaiah Thomas (53) had scored more points in a Celtics playoff game, doing so in 1973 and 2017, respectively.

Celtics fans will remember where they were Sunday because of Tatum’s outing. Because despite being just six seasons into what’s sure to be a long and successful career, it could end up being Tatum’s signature moment. It helped Boston erase a 3-2 series deficit in the conference semifinals for a second consecutive season, a season which would have been viewed as a disappointment should the Green have not won in front of their rowdy home crowd. It also means Tatum now is going to the Eastern Conference finals for his fourth time in six seasons, Boston’s fifth time in the last seven campaigns.

Tatum, who outscored Philadelphia in the fourth quarter of the series-extending Game 6, was masterful again Sunday. He set the tone early with his willingness to go at the rack, doing so against Joel Embiid on a few occasions, and he put the game on ice with his long-range prowess in the second half. Tatum contributed 17 points in the third quarter as Boston outscored Philadelphia 33-10 in the 12-minute span. He hit four of his six triples — he shot 60% from three! — in that period.

In a contest which featured the NBA MVP, Tatum was far and away the best player on the floor.