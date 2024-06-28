Playing time will basically be nonexistent for Anton Watson in his rookie season. But that’s the price for getting drafted by the NBA champion Boston Celtics.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward, who the Celtics selected out of Gonzaga Thursday night with the No. 54 overall pick in the second round, doesn’t seem to mind that predicament, at least not yet.

Watson was ecstatic to join the illustrious franchise as he went to social media to give a reaction to hearing his name called by the Celtics.

“Let’s go C’s!!” Watson captioned in his Instagram story of a Celtics post announcing the draft pick.

Story continues below advertisement

Celtics second-round pick Anton Watson reacted to getting drafted by Boston on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/RyWsUZeFRl — Greg Dudek (@gdudek10) June 28, 2024

The Celtics liked what they saw out of Watson, who spent five seasons at Gonzaga and started all 73 games for the Bulldogs over the last two seasons. He’s an adept defender with his size, strength and athleticism helping him switch and defend multiple positions.

The 23-year-old poured in 14.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his final campaign with Gonzaga. He shot 57.4% from the field and 40% from 3-point range, but took only 55 attempts from beyond the arc in 36 games. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens expects him to take way more 3-pointers in the NBA.

“I want him to come in here with the mindset that he’s going to let it fly like he’s never let it fly before because I think he’s a better shooter than he sometimes thinks he is,” Stevens told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston. “I’m looking forward to getting him in here in eight days or so.”

Story continues below advertisement

Watson certainly can revel in the fact that he got drafted by the Celtics, but in reality, he’ll likely spend most of next season developing his skills in Maine playing for Boston’s G League affiliate.