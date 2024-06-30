The Boston Bruins had a big 2024 NHL Draft, which started with their first opening-round pick since 2021.

In the first round, the Bruins selected center Dean Letourneau with the 25th overall pick. The 6-foot-7, 214-pound prospect is set to play at Boston College in the fall.

Letourneau opted to take a different route than many draft prospects, going to prep school route at St. Andrew’s College in Aurora, Ontario. He led his team with 127 points (61 goals, 66 assists) in 56 games last season.

ESPN’s Ryan S. Clark believes Boston made a solid choice by drafting a player who will be playing just down the road in Chestnut Hill.

Story continues below advertisement

“Letourneau gives the Bruins extreme size down the middle,” Clark wrote. “He’ll attend Boston College starting in 2025, so the Bruins can keep a close eye on his development. Perhaps the most fascinating part is that the Bruins are hoping to strike it rich with Letourneau given they’ve only had four draft picks since 2018 who have reached the NHL.”

On top of their first-round draft pick, the Bruins picked up three more prospects in later rounds.

In Round 5, they chose defenseman Elliott Groenewold who is currently committed to Quinnipiac for the fall. Boston then selected Jonathan Morello in Round 5 and picked up Swedish defenseman Loke Johansson with the final pix of the sixth round.

The Athletic’s Corey Pronman gave the Bruins a “C” grade for their four-pick draft. Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells, meanwhile, gave Boston a “B” grade.

Story continues below advertisement

“I liked what the Bruins did at the draft this season given how few picks they had,” Pronman wrote. ” Dean Letourneau is full of potential. Even if there is a lot of uncertainty in how he’ll perform at higher levels, he has the tools to be a top-six NHL forward if his development goes well. Jonathan Morello was one of my favorite mid-round picks. He is a clear NHL athlete along with Elliott Groenewold, and I could see one of them playing NHL games.”

Boston fans will get their first look at the Bruins’ new prospects at Development Camp on Monday. Forwards are set to take the ice at 9:50 a.m. and defensemen at 11:10 a.m. ET.