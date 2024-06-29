The Bruins made a move during the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft to add to their D-corps.

Boston on Saturday traded Jakub Lauko and the 122nd overall pick to the Minnesota Wild for Vinni Lettieri and the 110th overall pick, which was used to select defenseman Elliott Groenewold. The Vermont native expressed his excitement to join a team he grew up rooting for.

Groenewold played for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the USHL last season where he scored five goals and tallied 11 assists for 16 points in 57 games. He’s expected to attend Quinnipiac University this fall.

19:33 – 1st | Elliott Groenewold somehow finds the back of the net to give @RidertownUSA a 2-1 lead at the end of the 1st. Jack Larrigan and Drew Stewart both pick up assists.#StarsRise | @FloHockey pic.twitter.com/WNxvM3foE9 — USHL (@USHL) November 26, 2023

The 18-year-old’s speed on the ice was highlighted by scouts and was why Jack Murray of the New England Hockey Journal believed Groenewold could be a steal in the draft.

Story continues below advertisement

“As the off-puck defender, Groenewold’s high-pace, high-aggression style stands out,” Elite Prospects’ draft guide profile read. “He locks down threats around the net, jumps into passing lanes, and diffuses multi-variable situations with ease. When defending the rush, he pivots early and surfs across to force the attacker wide.”

Groenewold gives the Bruins a left-shot defenseman, and his size at 6-foot-2 will make him an intriguing prospect. He’ll look to show off his skills at development camp next month.